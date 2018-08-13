Trapped woman rescued by fire officers

Members TT Fire Service rescue a stranded woman as her car stalled in flood waters along South Quay , POS. Photo: Jeff Mayers

While heavy showers in downtown Port of Spain caused parts of South Quay, Broadway and Charlotte Street to become impassable to pedestrians and drivers forcing them to find alternate routes into the city, one woman chose to brave the rising flood waters along South Quay causing her car to stall near the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

According to reports at around 1.50 pm, the woman identified as Fatima Khan, drove her car on the westbound lane of South Quay when it stopped suddenly as she approached City Gate.

Khan reportedly panicked as she was unable to move as the flood waters surrounding her car continued to rise. She called the Fire Service for help and officers of the Wrightson Road fire station responded.

They were able to push her car into City Gate. She was not injured during the ordeal, however officers told her to exercise greater caution in the future and avoid driving through heavy floods.

Fire officers said flood water flooded the muffler causing the car to stall.

They also called on the public to avoid trying to navigate through flood water and said while this afternoon's incident ended without injury, there were serious risks associated with doing so.