N Touch
Monday 13 August 2018
follow us
Sports

Transport and Cleansing win in Corporation Football

City Hall football team

TRANSPORT and Cleansing continued its top form in the Port of Spain Corporation Inter-Department Football Tournament at the Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair, recently.

Kevin McCleod scored a brace to lead Transport and Cleansing to a 2-1 victory over Western Division. Scoring a consolation item for Western Division was Kashief Moses.

In a low-scoring contest, City Hall edged Public Health 1-0 with Cheyne Stephen finding the back of the net.

In another match, Central/Eastern crushed Central Market 6-1 with Tikeste Jules getting a hat-trick. Also getting their names on the scoresheet for Central/Eastern were Jahi Mollick, Dillon Murrell and Marvin Harper. Keston Coroban scored the lone item for Central Market. Also, Cemeteries buried St James Division 9-1.

SCORES:

Cemeteries 9 vs St James Division 1

Central/Eastern 6 (Tikeste Jules 3, Jahi Mollick, Dillon Murrell, Marvin Harper) vs Central Market 1 (Keston Coroban)

Transport and Cleansing 2 (Kevin McCleod 2) vs Western Division 1 (Kashief Moses)

City Hall 1 (Cheyne Stephen) vs Public Health 0

Comments

Reply to "Transport and Cleansing win in Corporation Football"

Sports