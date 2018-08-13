Transport and Cleansing win in Corporation Football

City Hall football team

TRANSPORT and Cleansing continued its top form in the Port of Spain Corporation Inter-Department Football Tournament at the Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair, recently.

Kevin McCleod scored a brace to lead Transport and Cleansing to a 2-1 victory over Western Division. Scoring a consolation item for Western Division was Kashief Moses.

In a low-scoring contest, City Hall edged Public Health 1-0 with Cheyne Stephen finding the back of the net.

In another match, Central/Eastern crushed Central Market 6-1 with Tikeste Jules getting a hat-trick. Also getting their names on the scoresheet for Central/Eastern were Jahi Mollick, Dillon Murrell and Marvin Harper. Keston Coroban scored the lone item for Central Market. Also, Cemeteries buried St James Division 9-1.

