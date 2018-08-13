President: Naipaul speaks to us

VS Naipaul

SIR Vidia Naipaul continues to speak to the people of TT and the world through his work. President Paula-Mae Weekes made this statement as she joined the rest of the country in mourning the death of the 85-year-old TT-born Nobel laureate.

Sir Vidia died on Saturday at his home in London.

In a statement today, the President said, "Though we mourn his passing, we celebrate his undisputed legacy and significant contribution to the literary landscape of TT. His voice will continue to be heard through his enduring and well-loved literary masterpieces."

A renowned author and literary giant whose success helped to inspire entire generations of Caribbean writers, Weekes said, "His masterful storytelling captivated his audiences and infused them with a love of reading." She added, "Many of his stories, in which we recognised ourselves, have been set for study by Caribbean students, awakening in them the realisation that great writers could come from among us and emboldening them to follow along the path."