ODPM warns: brace for bad weather

Photo by Carla Bridglal

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) is urging the public to prepare for bad weather conditions such as flash flooding, damaging gusty winds and landslides, especially in areas prone to these effects.

The Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued an adverse weather alert today at 10.17 am until tomorrow at 200 pm.

It said a low-level trough is interacting with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and will cause bad weather.

The ODPM advised the public to get ready and stay ready, by implementing steps such as:

*placing important personal documents, valuables and vital medical supplies in a waterproof bag or container in an accessible location. *placing sandbags around property, especially if the area or property has a history of flooding. If there are signs that flooding is about to occur nearby, members of the public are advised to move important items to a higher floor if possible.

*staying inside after heavy rain inside until water levels have subsided, and should not walk, play in or drive through flood waters of unknown depth and current.

If you are affected by bad weather, you can contact your municipal corporation or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) toll-free hotline numbers.

The ODPM encourages the public to monitor the website and social media profiles of the Meteorological Service and the ODPM for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancellations.