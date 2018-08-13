N Touch
Monday 13 August 2018
ODPM tips on what to do during a flood

A pickup van maneuver around a stalled truck in flood waters along the Macaulay main raod, Claxton bay as street and flash floods continue due to a weather system over Trinidad and Tobago. Photo: Lincoln Holder

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has provided the following guidelines for the public to follow during a flood.

 

As the weather develops, the public is asked to ensure they take the following steps:

After heavy rainfall, stay inside until water levels have subsided and it is safe to venture outside;

Photo: Enrique Assoon

Contact your Municipal Corporation or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) through its toll-free hotline numbers if impacted and in need of assistance.

Photo: Azlan Mohammed

If stranded and need assistance with evacuation contact 990, 999 or 511;

Pay attention to regular updates on television, radio and social media for any changes in the weather conditions and updates;

Be cautious when walking/driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas;

Do not walk or drive through flood waters of unknown depth and current;

Flashback: Aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret

Practice electrical safety - In the event of flooding, turn off electrical power to your home or business;

Do not allow your children to play in flood waters. Flood waters may contain sharp objects, such as glass or metal fragments, that can cause injury and lead to infection;

Flashback: Children sail in flood water which covered the Mafeking Old Main Road.PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

Avoid entering floodwaters, if you must do so, wear solid shoes and check depth and current with a stick;

Seeking dry ground: A man leads his cow along a flooded street alongside other residents in Woodland.
Photo by Ansel Jebodh

Stay away from drains, culverts and flood waters. Swiftly moving shallow water can be deadly, and even shallow standing water can be dangerous for small children;

Practice good hygiene (hand washing) after contact with flood waters;

Drink clean or preferably boiled water.

Citizens should continue to monitor the website and social media profiles of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service and the ODPM for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancellations. Visit http://www.metoffice.gov.tt or www.odpm.gov.tt.

Image courtesy ODPM

