ODPM tips on what to do during a flood

A pickup van maneuver around a stalled truck in flood waters along the Macaulay main raod, Claxton bay as street and flash floods continue due to a weather system over Trinidad and Tobago. Photo: Lincoln Holder

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has provided the following guidelines for the public to follow during a flood.

As the weather develops, the public is asked to ensure they take the following steps:

After heavy rainfall, stay inside until water levels have subsided and it is safe to venture outside;

Contact your Municipal Corporation or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) through its toll-free hotline numbers if impacted and in need of assistance.

If stranded and need assistance with evacuation contact 990, 999 or 511;

Pay attention to regular updates on television, radio and social media for any changes in the weather conditions and updates;

Be cautious when walking/driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas;

Do not walk or drive through flood waters of unknown depth and current;

Practice electrical safety - In the event of flooding, turn off electrical power to your home or business;

Do not allow your children to play in flood waters. Flood waters may contain sharp objects, such as glass or metal fragments, that can cause injury and lead to infection;

Avoid entering floodwaters, if you must do so, wear solid shoes and check depth and current with a stick;

Stay away from drains, culverts and flood waters. Swiftly moving shallow water can be deadly, and even shallow standing water can be dangerous for small children;

Practice good hygiene (hand washing) after contact with flood waters;

Drink clean or preferably boiled water.