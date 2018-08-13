Magistrate: Move or stop smoking

Magistrate Aden Stroude did not mince words as he issued a clear ultimatum to 26-year-old Keston Guerra when he appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrate's 4A Court for possession of marijuana with the purpose of trafficking.

Guerra who lives in Malick near Roxanne's Early Learning Childhood Centre was charged with the offense as he was located within 500 meters of the school. Guerra's attorney said while her client had been charged with similar offenses in the past, he was employed as a construction worker and was remorseful of his actions.

However, Stroude said he was not prepared to hear any excuses from Guerra and said it was unacceptable for him to continue smoking marijuana near a pre-school.

"Nobody should have to pass with their little children to go to pre-school and face you smoking marijuana in your yard. I have a very serious concern about you living near a kindergarten, not a secondary school or even a primary school where you smoke marijuana. Toddlers have to pass in front of your house.

"You have two options right now. Either stop smoking or move from where you are living now if you like smoking or the next time I see you before me, you will be going to jail."

Guerra was fined $10,000 to pay back in 30 days.