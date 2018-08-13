Magistrate bouffs unprepared attorney: Prosecution spinning top in mud

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court

More than a year after common-law husband and wife Kenneth and Melissa Brown were arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of WPC Nyasha Joseph, prosecutor Angelica Teelucksingh has yet to tender 15 witness statements to the court.

The Browns appeared before senior magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain Magistrate's Eighth Court this morning for their hearing, but were told by the state attorney Teelucksingh complained of feeling unwell and was unable to submit the documents.

This resulted in Earle-Caddle knocking the prosecution for their apparent lack of preparedness, and said it was unfair to the accused and all parties involved that the matter was still not being heard.

"It's been more than a year and you all still don't have your house in order. Mrs Teelucksingh is ill, so we can't even tender statements? Regardless of whatever directive I give you all today you won't be ready. We are spinning top in mud and I won't be putting the matter for tomorrow if you won't be ready."

The couple's attorney Criston Williams also expressed frustration over the constant delays, however the attorney assured the court that the statements will be tendered before the end of the week.

The matter is expected to resume tomorrow.