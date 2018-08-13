Learmont resigns as TRHA CEO

Ashworth Learmont, appointed in June as acting Chief Executive Officer of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), last Friday tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

TRHA Chairman Ingrid Melville Melville confirmed Learmont’s resignation on Saturday, telling Newsday Tobago that she had further comment at this time.

Calls to Learnmont phone went unanswered.

Learmont appointment was made after the TRHA had been operating without a CEO since the firing of its former CEO Brent Murphy in 2015.

During the period 2015 to 2018, Melville had acted as CEO while also being acting Chairman of the Authority.

Upon his appointment in June, Learmont was praised by both Health Secretary Agatha Carrington and Melville as someone who would bring to the Authority a wealth of financial and managerial expertise, along with a depth of institutional knowledge.

Learmont has a history of service to the TRHA dating back to 2010. He previously served the Authority as acting Chief Executive Officer as well as in the capacity of General Manager, Corporate Services before his tenure came to an end.