Foolish selfish politics must stop

THE EDITOR: Every time I travel from the West to San Fernando my heart hurts when I drive pass the Children’s Hospital in Couva, lying there just waiting for the Government to open it.

This hospital built by the last administration is being subjected to selfish politics. Every time we change governments we lose two years due to backwardness, because the first thing the party now in power does is find fault with everything the last administration did.

This foolishness has to stop. We can’t continue running a country like this. I hope my Prime Minister realises that this has been happening for far too long and has the political will and guts to differentiate good from bad, regardless of whose idea it was.

GERARD DUVAL via e-mail