D’Abadie shooting claims another life Teen dies in hospital

THE D’Abadie shooting last week Wednesday has claimed a third life, with only one out of the four people shot now still alive.

Tremaine Paul, 19, of Maloney Gardens passed away in hospital on Friday night. Paul was shot in a car at Boys Lane,D’Abadie which claimed the lives of Alika Scipio, 25, and PH driver Timmy Ramgopaul, 26. A 15-year-old girl is the only survivor of the attack.

Police said that at around 8.30 pm, Scipio was in a car with Ramgopaul, the 15-year-old girl who is from St Ann’s, and Paul. The car was intercepted by gunmen who opened fire, shooting everyone inside.

Two weeks prior to the killing, Dane Hazarie, son of retired police officer Sgt Mongal Hazarie, was shot dead in a car near Boys Lane in D’Abadie.

In 2006, six men were murdered in two separate shootings in D’Abadie. The two streets are close to each other and at the time, police said the killing of three men in Boys Lane triggered the murders of the other three at Reid Lane.

On November 15, father and son Leon and Shivon Sobers and Joel Alexander were murdered at Reid Lane, while working at Sobers’ home.

On November 5, Frank Joseph, who lived in Morvant, his son Kevin Plaza and Plaza’s best friend Ricardo Singh, who lived at Boys Lane Extension, were attacked by two heavily armed men at John Lane, D’Abadie.