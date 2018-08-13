Creating a generation of special needs advocates Impacting change in society

Youth Volunteers from ModSec Interact Club doing activities with a special child.

Dr Radica Mahase

“WE believe that the teenagers and young adults are the ones who are going to change the world that we live in.

Most people think that teenagers just sit with their phones and laptops, playing games every day, but we know that you all have the potential to effect change and that’s why we are asking you to become involved and to help in whatever way you can.” These were the words of motivational speaker Rishi Ramcharan, to participants at a Youth Volunteer Training session organised by Support Autism TT last week.

As a country, if change is to occur in society and we are to become more sensitive to those with special needs, then we need to start with those who represent the future of our country, the younger ones. With this in mind, Support Autism TT, from its inception four years ago, has focused on the youth. Youth volunteers have been a crucial part of every single activity held by this NGO for the past years. Through its Siblings and Friends Network, youth volunteers have conceptualised, planned and executed both educational and fun activities such as art and craft, games, face painting and so on.

Why focus on the youth? It is important that we do not underestimate their potential to effect change in a society where mindset is ingrained and many preconceived ideas about those with special needs exist. They have ideas and they should be given the opportunity to develop and execute these. The society that we create now is the one that they have to live in later, surly they should have a say in the type of society we are creating?

We can create a more positive society for those with special needs when we teach the younger generation be accommodating. In fact when they learn to understand, accommodate and include those with special needs from a young age they will take this with them for the rest of their lives. Also, when we give them a chance to interact with those with special needs it help them to understand, accept and be more empathetic towards this special group in our society. They are given an opportunity to form special friendships and bonds with a section of the population that they would not normally be exposed to in such a manner.

What is also very important is the role of the siblings in the entire process of change. Often siblings are called upon to make sacrifices for their special needs brother/sister. When they are given a chance to become advocates, along with their friends, the special needs journey becomes a more enjoyable one rather than one that was just forced upon them. They become even more proud of their siblings, they form deeper bonds with both their siblings and their friends who chose to walk that path with them.

The younger generation can become the force of change in society but we must provide them with the tools they need to do so. We need to educate them about special needs and we have to give them the opportunity to develop leadership skills. We should allow and encourage them to be creative so that they can come up with their own ideas and then we must give them the space to execute these ideas. In this way we help them to build confidence. Most important, we must lead by example.

At our recent training, students from form five to undergraduate level were not only sensitised to autism and special needs in general, they were encouraged to put themselves in the situation of these marginalised members of our society. They were given a chance to put themselves in the other person’s shoes so they will understand and then they were asked to suggest things that can be done to change the situation. These are the kinds of activities that can create an entire generation of autism advocates.

As Kofi Annan, former secretary-general of the United Nations said, “Young people should be at the forefront of global change and innovation. Empowered, they can be key agents for development and peace. If, however, they are left on society’s margins, all of us will be impoverished. Let us ensure that all young people have every opportunity to participate fully in the lives of their societies.” We can only ensure that this happens when we make it happen.

Dr Radica Mahase

Founder/director, Support Autism TT