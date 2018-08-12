N Touch
Sunday 12 August 2018
Letters to the Editor

What thief?

THE EDITOR: All TT newspapers and radio stations are readily available on plugging into social media. What came to me, personally, like a thief in the night, were the vexatious remarks about the use of Facebook for notification of Cabinet changes.

We live in 2018, says my supermarket calendar. If TT aspires to First World inclusion what is wrong with using Facebook to engage the electorate?

Is there some lingering nostalgia for the days when all news was dispensed using only radio? The 1990 coup would not have happened had we been where we are today using all social media.

Political parties, small, medium and large, should be reaching out to the public for the general elections of 2020 by using social media.

To not make use of the immediacy and the drama of Facebook, will be to label yourself out of touch with modern technology.

What really came like a thief in the night was the realisation that plenty of us want to play like we still country bookie, Facebook or no Facebook.

Lynette Joseph, Diego Martin

