The future looks electric

THE EDITOR: As the world is becoming more and more environmentally conscious, major motor manufacturers are making huge changes. It is said that electric vehicles come with zero pollutant emissions. Big-name car companies have plans to market electric vehicles on a large scale as the world is becoming more environmentally conscious. Jaguar’s I-Pace electric SUV will be on sale soon, and Porsche has a new concept called Mission E Cross Turismo. I believe that Porsche will have discussions with T&TEC to make way for electric vehicles in the future. The main challenge we face in TT is developing the infrastructure to facilitate charging stations all across the country.

We need to take into serious consideration the banning of sales of cars powered by internal combustion engines because the environment is being polluted and future generations are at risk. We must impose stringent environmental standards because we must begin to eliminate the pollutants that are making the environment dangerously unhealthy. In TT we need to make the transition to electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles are cheaper to run and cheaper to maintain as well since there are a lot less moving parts than a gas/diesel vehicle. By choosing to drive an electric vehicle you are helping to reduce harmful air pollution from exhaust emissions. Reduced harmful exhaust emissions is good news for our health. Better air quality will lead to less health problems and cost created by air pollution.

We need to install charging stations in key destinations and staff need to be trained by technicians to be able to service electric vehicles. Global interest in climate change on the environment and society is at an all-time high. We need to create an environment that is green and attempts must be made to mitigate climate change.

Fossil fuels are causing massive destruction to the environment and alarmingly causing damage that cannot be reversed and this is detrimental to future generations. We need to invest in vast electric charging infrastructure that makes it feasible to have charging points all across TT. We need to make it possible for a larger number of electric vehicles to be driving on our streets. The future looks electric!

SIMON WRIGHT, CHAGUANAS