Shah Rukh shares love

Star at the Oval: TKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan gestures to fans alongside a cheerleader at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Friday night where he took in the match between TKR and Jamaica Tallawahs. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

SHAH Rukh Khan has one rule when it comes to business— if you can touch lives, then you are already successful.

“I have a very simple rule if you’re not an expert in something you should stay out of it. What I know how to do is spread the love. I’m not good with the business part,” he said modestly. Khan spoke to Sunday Newsday yesterday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. He’s in Trinidad to support his team, the Trinbago Knight Riders, defending Caribbean Premier League champions.

Khan is one of the most recognisable people in the world, a Bollywood superstar who has dominated Indian cinemas for three decades as one of its top actors and producers. He’s now taken the world of T20 cricket as majority owner (through his company Red Chillies Entertainment) of the Knight Riders franchise, featuring teams from Kolkata, Trinidad and Tobago and, lately, Cape Town, South Africa.

The last time Khan was in TT was 20 years ago, for a concert performance at the Queen’s Park Savannah. This time, Friday night he made a lap to greet his fans-- and the TKR fans. “I just want to thank everyone here. They’ve all been very kind.”