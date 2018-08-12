Russell wanted to make TKR ‘pay’ for dropping him

JAMAICA Tallawahs captain Andre Russell said he wanted to make Trinbago Knight Riders “pay” for dropping him first ball on Friday in their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair,

Jamaica were reeling at 41 for five when Russell came to the crease and skied a catch to Ali Khan ad deep mid wicket off leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed. Khan made a mess of the opportunity, however, and floored the chance. Nobody would have guessed how costly that catch was. Russell went on to blast the fastest ever CPL century – off 40 balls – to overhaul a record CPL score of 223 for six posted by the Knight Riders.

“As a captain or a player in a team when you see (the score) 20-odd for four, you’re gonna have a little doubt, but at the end I know I’m still to bat and I believe once I’m at the crease anything can happen. I was put down first ball and I said to myself ‘I’m gonna let them pay for it’ and I said ‘let me give myself a few balls’ and I was just going. Give God thanks,” he said. Russell said his hat-trick off the last over inspired him and gave him belief that Friday night was his night. The right-hander removed Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin to complete the feat and celebrated like he didn’t know the score was well over 200 runs as he stretched his hands to the heavens to enjoy the moment.

“Yeah when you get a hat-trick in T20 cricket you have to celebrate it. It don’t happen every day so I will remember this day until the end of this tournament or until I get another hat-trick. Honestly, I knew what the score was but I know based on how good this wicket was it was gettable, and the dew factor was hurting us when we were bowling so I know it would get worse when they were bowling.”

Discussing his first match as captain, Russell said it was enjoyable and at no time he gave up as he always plays his best against teams here.

“You know when you love a team and enjoy playing against a team because they always come with a kind of energy, and they came out guns blazing and got into our middle batting as early as possible. I always make sure my A-game is up against Trinidad.”