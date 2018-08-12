Regional athletes at Rodney’s Revolution Crossfit

Christian Mc Rae competes at the Rodney's Revolution CrossFit 12-12-12 International Throwdown at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

NEARLY 100 local and regional athletes, both professionals and amateurs, yesterday participated in the Republic Bank-sponsored 3rd Annual Rodney’s Revolution Crossfit 12-12-12 International Throwdown, staged at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

Although mostly locals, there were visiting athletes from Martinique, Barbados, Aruba, and Guyana. They competed for cash prizes sponsored by Powerade and other corporate supporters.

The event challenged athletes in the 10 fitness domains of endurance, strength, stamina, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, balance, agility and accuracy. Athletes competing in the more advanced RX Division completed three gruelling workouts.

The top 10 advanced to the semi-finals. The final five then fought to the finish for cash prizes and bragging rights to call themselves “TT’s fittest man” and “TT’s fittest woman”. In addition to the men and women’s divisions, there was competition in teens and masters categories.

CrossFit is a high-intensity fitness programme incorporating elements from several sports including powerlifting, Olympic lifting, and gymnastics. With a total of three official CrossFit affiliates or “boxes” now in Trinidad, the sport has seen an increase in popularity as fitness enthusiasts are drawn to it for its constant variety and ever changing workouts, which differ largely from the regular routine approach of a regular gym.