Rajah, Samuel crack fifties in Norman’s Cricket

RED FORCE cricketer Isaiah Rajah and Dexter Samuel, both cracked 76 for their respective teams when the Norman’s 12-over Windball Cricket League continued at the Tacarigua Community Centre Ground in Tacarigua, recently.

Rajah’s knock of 76 and Keon Isaac’s 25 led FSC to a massive score of 138 for three against Tacarigua United. In reply, Tacarigua could only get 67/8 in their 12 overs with Sean Rahaman top scoring with 23. Bowling for FSC, Isaac Kennedy took three for 17 and Jim Harris grabbed 2/3 to wrap up the 71-run win.

Playing against Tigers, Samuel blasted 76 and Chris Pattia hit 31 to take Vibranium to 136/4. In response, Tigers could only post 69/5 with Akeel Ali scoring 41. Ryan Baksh was the top bowler for Vibranium taking 2/3.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

FSC 138/3 (Isaiah Rajah 76, Keon Isaac 25) vs Tacarigua United 67/8 (Sean Rahaman 23, Isaac Kennedy 3/17, Jim Harris 2/3). FSC won by 71 runs

Vibranium 136/4 (Dexter Samuel 76, Chris Pattia 31) vs Tigers 69/5 (Akeel Ali 41; Ryan Baksh 2/3). Vibranium won by 67 runs.

Hit and Run 72/7 (Bella David 10) vs Club House 75/3 (Marvin Wellington 24, Reza Ramdeen 17, Reynold Roach 15). Club House won by seven wickets.

In Between Liqure Mart 59/9 (Kishore Maraj 13, Ryan Boodoosingh 13, Antonio Jadoo 12; Roger Noel 2/16) vs Maloney 54/7 (Marvin Wellington 21, Rajeev Seenath 3/10). In Between Liqure Mart won by five runs.

More Fire 37/8 (Rick Cassie 3/6, Joshua Ramrattan 3/7) vs Dark Horse 38/5 (Mahase Sookhan 10, Devon Wells 2/10). Dark Horse won by five wickets.

Drifters 92/5 (Hospedales Singh 23, Dave Baboolal 17, Sherwin Raymond 15; Kenneth Mohammed 2/14) vs Alpha 36 (Gary James 11; Darren Modeste 4/10, Augustus Ali 2/3, Trevor Robinson 2/8). Drifters won by 56 runs.

Knock Squad 63/6 (Ryan Bissoon 15, Kyle Seebaran 13; Stewart Blaize 2/5, Andy Gosein 2/11) vs Strike Force 62/9 (Suraj Sanasie 16, Aaron Alfred 10; Ryan Bissoon 3/18, Kawal Dhanraj 2/9, Avin Charles 2/10). Knock Squad won by one run.

Culture 62/5 (Earland Williams 22, Stern Martin 18; Bobby Seecharan 2/7) vs Lackville 57/7 (Mukesh Partap 28, Ravi Sookwah 15; E Williams 3/19, Mickey Razack 2/5). Culture won by five runs.

Dark Knights 89/5 (Fardeen Ali 31, Kaveer Maraj 21, Noel Gopaul 10) vs Tigers 56/5 (Mark Cumberbatch 17, Nicholas Mohammed 16, Narendra Seetahal 2/8). Dark Knights won by 33 runs.

Dark Knights 50/8 (Noel Gopaul 13, Rajesh Narinesingh 13) vs Ketchen Crew 52/5 (Brandon Ramjit 12). Ketchen Crew won by five wickets.

Culture 62 (Ryan Cassie 16, Clint Williams 13; Elton La Roach 4/9) vs Alliance 65/4 (Ravi Saith 16, Nigel Suite 14). Alliance won by six wickets.

Alliance 74/5 (Ravi Saith 30, Nigel Suite 19) vs Trainees 80/7 (Rikki Ramlakhan 28, Dexter Ramdhanie 18, Stephen Joseph 2/11). Trainees won by three wickets.