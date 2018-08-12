Queen’s Park table-tennis camp starts Monday

THE QUEEN’S Park table-tennis vacation camp will start tomorrow at the TT Youth Development Facility, under the Duprey Stand, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Sessions will take place daily until August 24, from 9 am until 4 pm (with an hour intermission from noon).

According to a media release, “The camp will utilise four boards and include washroom facilities/showers, a changing room and full security.”

Aaron Edwards, ex-national player and certified coach of the TT junior team, will be conducting the sessions.

“Each 10-day coaching module costs $1,050 plus VAT or $105 plus VAT per three-hour session,” the media release noted. “To enroll in the vacation camp, children and juniors must first be admitted as club members.”

Membership forms and payment must be made at the Queen’s Park administration office. Camp registration forms are available at the administration office.