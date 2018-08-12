Fans get up close with Great Race boats

Monster looks in pristine condition at yesterday's Great Race annual boat show at Pier 2, Chaguaramas. Fans got the opportunity to take pictures and meet the crews.

SHERDON PIERRE

POWER BOAT racing fans convened yesterday at Pier Two, Chaguaramas for the Trinidad and Tobago Power Boat Association’s Annual Boat Show. The viewing party for all the boats participating in the Great Race is held every year one week before the much anticipated inter-island race which takes off on Saturday.

However, the fans of Mr Solo were left disappointed as the perennial champion boat didn’t attend the day’s proceedings. Mr Solo’s marketing team was present though to give out fliers containing information about the vessel.

Children and adults were treated to eats and drinks and music as they inspected the competing boats. They seemed to have enjoyed the festive atmosphere by taking photos and asking questions to the crew members.

Guy Costa, throttleman for A-class (130mph) boat Ironman, said yesterday. “ As promised we have allowed the spectators to sign the boat today.” He continued, “After the show we are going to do our final touches on the boat and a test run either Monday or Tuesday and then that is it.” Ironman had flipped during a regatta a few months ago and incurred severe damage. They decided to not paint over their boat and instead allowed fans to sign their names on the damaged side of the vessel.

Cat- Killer’s throttleman Lee Pollonais said they have one more thing to do before being fully ready for Saturday’s Great Race.

“My engine builder is coming (Sunday) to make the final adjustments and when that is done we will do one more test run in the week,” he said.

Monster’s throttleman Joey Sabeeney said they will be returning from their two-year sabbatical to compete in the special 50th edition of the Great Race.

There will be 40 boats participating in this record-breaking year of the Great Race which starts from 8am at the Foreshore in Port of Spain and concludes at Store Bay, Tobago.