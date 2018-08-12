Down with Columbus statue

THE EDITOR: Christopher Columbus explored our country in 1498. Please note I said explored not discovered. He never discovered our country. People were already living here when he visited.

The questions to be asked are: was he a brave explorer or a greedy invader? A gifted navigator or a reckless adventurer?

He gained wealth from his voyage with King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain. He also enslaved and mutilated native people. In 1499 Columbus was arrested and chained. King John 11 of Portugal, King Henry V11 of England and King Charles V111 of France all rejected him.

Columbus brought diseases that killed many natives. His boat the Pinta roughly translated means prostitute. He is a stranger to the truth.

The statue? Take it down. Replace it with a deserving TT national. We have many. Let us put TT first.

AV RAMPERSAD, PRINCES TOWN