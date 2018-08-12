Borel in NACAC shot put final

Cleopatra Borel

CLEOPATRA Borel will have a chance to seal TT’s first medal at the North America, Central America and the Caribbean (NACAC) Games today when she challenges the women’s shot put final at Varsity Stadium, Toronto, Canada.

Borel, who recently won gold at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia, will be among more than a dozen TT athletes in competition.

The event started on Friday and continued yesterday with TT athletes enduring tough competition from their North American challengers.

Khalifa St Fort placed sixth in the women’s 100m final, clocking 11.28 seconds in a race won by American Jenna Prandini (10.96 seconds). St Fort had squeezed into the final after she clocked 11.39 seconds as the second-to-last fastest qualifier in the semifinal.

In the men’s 110m hurdles won by Jamaican Hansle Parchment (13.285 seconds), TT’s Ruebin Walters placed fifth 13.72 seconds.

No TT athlete competed in the men’s 100m final as Keston Bledman was unable to start the semifinal, and Jalen Purcell clocked 10.72 second in his heat, which was slower than the eight qualifying finalists.

On Friday, Hezekiel Romeo placed seventh in the men’s shot put final with a mark of 18.01m. American Darrell Hill won the event with a 21.68m throw.

The TT athletes in action today are: Andwuelle Wright in the men’s long jump; Akeem Stewart in the men’s discus; Sparkle McKnight in the women’s 400m hurdles final; Cleopatra Borel in the women’s shot put; Kyle Greaux in the men’s 200m final; Reyare Thomas and Semoy Hackett in the women’s 200m final; the men’s 4x100m relay final comprising Greaux, Keston Bledman, Jalen Purcell and Johnathan Farinha; the women’s 4x100m relay final comprising Thomas, Hackett, Tyra Gittens and Khalifa St Fort.