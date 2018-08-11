We can do better than that, TTFA?

THE EDITOR: It is very difficult for me to believe that our national under-15 girls footballers are not taking part in the Concacaf tournament in Florida, because they did not get visas. After all the hard work and preparation the coaches and girls went through. Something is very wrong here.

We knew the tournament was starting on August 6, so we had enough time to apply for and obtain the visas. How can the TTFA get an appointment date to visit the US Embassy after the tournament is over and do nothing about it?

Is the TTFA active or dormant? Is the Sports Ministry active or dormant? Is there a manager of the under-15 girls’ team? How can we shatter the dreams of our under-15 girls and stay silent and offer a flimsy explanation that they did not get visas?

I am waiting to hear what the TTFA and the Ministry of Sport have to say. Getting visas is not the responsibility of the coach. I do not want any explanation from him.

According to that great calypsonian Protector, we can do better than that.

GEORGE JORDAN, Fyzabad