University students intern at Angostura

The House of Angostura’s July-August Holiday university interns enjoy a tour of the company with Angostura Chief Mixologist Raymond Edwards. PHOTO COURTESY ANGOSTURA

THE House of Angostura is mentoring its largest ever group of student interns – nine TT nationals who are doing university degrees. The young women and men recently took a tour of the company’s operations at the Eastern Main Road, Laventille, with Angostura chief mixologist Raymond Edwards.

Angostura said this year’s interns in its “highly successful” July-August internship programme were carefully selected from a number of talented applicants. During the two-month internship, the group will work in finance, regional sales, international sales, marketing, operations, and quality management and blending.

HR manager Rachael Sudan said the internship programme “ensures that our future leaders are able to bridge the gap between theory and real-life work experiences.” Sudan said through the programme, now in its fifteenth year, Angostura aims to provide professional development to promising young individuals, to help them pursue rewarding and successful careers in the future.

“The programme is designed to give university students an opportunity to gain working experience in their field of study. We pride ourselves on ensuring that the program is successful and that the students are exposed to all aspects of the business,” Sudan said.

The interns join Angostura’s Graduate work interns (GWI) at the company’s head office and factory facilities in Laventille. Angostura has been running its GWI programme since 1998 and currently has four GWIs enrolled in the fields of human resources, marketing, operations, and communications. Each intern spends a year at Angostura working in their respective field.