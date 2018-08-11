Tree branch kills TTEC worker

Ashkenaton Qushie...dies

A 32-year-old Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (TTEC) employee was killed after a tree branch fell on him.

According to reports, just after 11am on Friday, line clearer Ahkenaton Quashie was struck by a falling branch during a tree trimming exercise in Les Coteaux, Tobago.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Speaking with Newsday, Corporate Communications Manager at T&TEC, Annabelle Brasnell said that the commission is launching an investigation into the incident.

“A six-member investigative committee which includes representatives of the OWTU, T&TEC’s Health Safety and the Environment Department and Management, is currently being convened,” she said.

She indicated that TTEC’s Assistant General Manager- Human Resources Jacqueline Cheesman has flown to Tobago to visit the Quashie family and personally express the commission’s regret and condolences at this tragic incident.

Counselling services are being arranged for Quashie’s colleagues, particularly those who were present during the incident.

Public Utilities Minister Senator Robert Le Hunte extended condolences to Quashie’s family.