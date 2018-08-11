Sir Vidia dies at 85

VS Naipaul

SIR Vidiadhar Surajprasad “Vidia” Naipaul, TT’s only Nobel Prize winner for Literature, has died at his family home in London, just shy of his 86th birthday.

The UK press reported his wife, Nadira, Lady Naipaul saying he died "surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour.”

Sir Vidia, was born in Chaguanas on August 17, 1932 and moved to England after winning a national scholarship to study at Oxford University. His most famous works included A House for Mr Biswas, Miguel Street; the Mystic Masseur; and the Suffrage of Elvira. His books were renowned for providing wry and humorous commentary on life in Trinidad.

Naipaul won the Nobel Prize in 2001, and the Booker Prize in 1971.

