Selby certifies TT squash coaches

Elite English (Level 4) coach, Paul Selby, back row, second from left, and participants of Level 1 & 2 courses, at the Cascadia Squash Courts, recently.

ENGLISH Level 4 coach Paul Selby recently visited TT where he conducted English Level I and Level II courses with a number of active and prospective local squash coaches.

The courses were organised by the ISquash Academy of TT (ISquash) in conjunction with the Cascadia Squash Club, St Ann’s.

Selby conducted the courses between June 22 and July 2, during which he also oversaw private training sessions with several of TT’s elite juniors preparing for the forthcoming Junior Caribbean Area Squash Championships.

Selby is the father of three English PSA ranked players, including current England number-one ranked Daryl Selby (PSA #17), and is a founding member of the Off The Wall Squash Academy (OTWS) of Colchester, England.

There were eight participants in the Level I coaching course – Colin Ramasra, Rhea Khan, Ru Celestine, Roger Salandy, Errol Blake, Nicholas Shaw, Nicholas Caddle and Christopher Anthony.

Following the completion of the Level I course, Selby followed up with an intense two-day Level II course with five of those who participated in the first course, along with Peter Pirtheesingh.

Those coaches are expected to undertake practise sessions with groups and individual players over a two-month period, prior to Selby’s expected return in September to conduct the last day of the Level II course.

During his stay in TT, Selby signed a memorandum of understanding between the OWTS and ISquash, which is intended to increase regular participation in squash and support the development of players, coaches, referee and volunteers throughout TT and the Caribbean.