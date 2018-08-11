PM: UTT no ‘passing fad’

THE Prime Minister said institutions like the University of TT (UTT) are not “passing fads” but “integral, long term contributors to sustainable national development.” Dr Rowley made this statement in a speech delivered on his behalf by Minister of State in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis yesterday at the university’s inaugural research symposium at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.

The PM observed the current narrative surrounding UTT is one that is “ heavily influenced by the agendas and competing interests of a select few.”

“At some juncture, the national community has to come to the realisation that the investments in UTT are in an effort to create new opportunities for our country.” Such an investment, the PM said must be “managed carefully and efficiently.”

Rowley said the conversation must be re-directed to to contribution that UTT is making “in the area of research is critical when one considers the role and impact that the University has in building capacity within a national context.” UTT, the PM continued, must seek to address the gaps in national development through its programme offerings and research. He said UTT’s graduates “ should be well-equipped to build capacity in key areas for growth, development and diversification of TT’s economy.”

Against this background, the PM was pleased to see UTT will offer new programmes in areas such as aeronautical and airworthiness engineering, agriculture, marine sciences, sport and digital media (including animation and music technology. Rowley said UTT is demonstrating a responsiveness that is important in order to meet the demands emerging in the tertiary education sector. “This is a laudable achievement as there must be flexibility, resulting in relevant action, to any changing environment.”