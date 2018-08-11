Minister Garcia meets MTS

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia on Tuesday met with officials of the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) to discuss the maintenance of schools in collaboration with the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL).

“We had a very fruitful meeting. We discussed many areas of co-operation,” Garcia told reporters afterwards. He said MTS is a major stakeholder of the ministry in security, janitorial work and a limited amount of maintenance. Half the nation’s schools are now aged, he said, and so need regular maintenance.

“We discussed today how MTS might assist us especially where maintenance is concerned. We understand EFCL has been given the responsibility to do major maintenance of our schools.

“However if we have collaboration and support of MTS, we can put our hands together to ensure our schools are in a state fit for learning and teaching.”

Garcia said a small committee of officials from MTS and the ministry will work to ensure an efficient and prompt school repairs plan. In light of recent break-ins at schools, MTS is beefing up its security.