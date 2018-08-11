Maxie out and about in constituency
La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie says he is feeling "great" and ready to resume duties in his constituency.
"So far, it is good," he told reporters, in response to queries about his recuperation.
Cuffie reportedly suffered a stroke last September and subsequently sought medical attention at a hospital in Washington DC, US. He returned to TT on July 26.
"I feel great and that is why you see me here today."
Cuffie, who was appointed parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration in last Monday's Cabinet reshuffle, accompanied Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan during a tour of bridges and other infrastructural projects in the constituency.
Cuffie said during his absence, he has been in constant contact with Sinanan and other ministers in relation to projects in the constituency.
"Yes, I have been carrying out duties even when I was in hospital. But I feel great today."
Reply to "Maxie out and about in constituency"