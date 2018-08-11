Maxie out and about in constituency

On the job: La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie gives a thumbs up to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan as he arrived to go on a tour of projects in his constituency, on Saturday, his first duties since returning home after recovering in the US from a stroke. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie says he is feeling "great" and ready to resume duties in his constituency.

"So far, it is good," he told reporters, in response to queries about his recuperation.

Cuffie reportedly suffered a stroke last September and subsequently sought medical attention at a hospital in Washington DC, US. He returned to TT on July 26.

"I feel great and that is why you see me here today."

Cuffie, who was appointed parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration in last Monday's Cabinet reshuffle, accompanied Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan during a tour of bridges and other infrastructural projects in the constituency.

Cuffie said during his absence, he has been in constant contact with Sinanan and other ministers in relation to projects in the constituency.

"Yes, I have been carrying out duties even when I was in hospital. But I feel great today."