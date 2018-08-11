Greenhorns in chargeof crime and security

THE EDITOR: The country is now saddled with a Police Commissioner with no experience or culture of the Police Service and a National Security Minister who lacks knowledge about security and is inexperienced in the field.

In the US, men who fought in wars are the ones appointed as heads of the Pentagon, as national security advisers and as joint chiefs of staff etc.

Minister Stuart Young has shown his prowess as a lawyer in the Office of the Prime Minister, so why move him? Was this a strategic move or wheeling and dealing under the politricks table? I’m being devil’s advocate here. Why couldn’t Brig Edmund Dillon and Capt Gary Griffith work together? Something seems amiss here.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told police officers they took an oath of duty to serve the country. However, must they serve blindly two men who lack experience in their respective new posts – Police Commissioner and National Security Minister? Rowley’s decisions demand that all military personnel show respect to and support the two inexperience heads. How awe-inspiring.

People commented on the radio that “we need young blood” and “give them a chance.” Another said Dillon was too soft, that we need aggressive and firm people. My own belief is that security needs diplomacy and tact, not aggression.

What is ironical is that during a job interview the interviewee is always asked, “Do you have experience?” Apparently in Griffith’s and Dillon’s cases, this was not one of the criteria for their positions.

For decades we have taken greenhorns and used nepotism for political expediency and down the road we hold our heads and bawl. Two inexperienced people who lack knowledge about dealing with runaway crime are now being made into magicians. Only in TT.

Dillon studied at Sandhurst in England and at UWI, St Augustine (where he also taught security). He attained the highest position in the army and has been replaced by a greenhorn. Someone, anyone, please explain the rationale to me.

Politicians show us no respect, since they make ad hoc decisions for which citizens suffer the ramifications down the road. This entire process is fraught with political interference (which is one of the flaws of the two-party system of government).

For decades successive governments played ostrich with crime and today we are bawling. Increased crime is a perfect example of inaction. We are a reactionary people so desperation calls for desperate measures. Like every citizen I wait and watch. Meanwhile I continue to pray, because, believe me, we need God in all this madness in our country.

ROSSANA GLASGOW via e-mail