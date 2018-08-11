Faris abroad

ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi yesterday confirmed to Newsday he was now “out of the country” on a short family vacation, with his wife and children. He said he will be away for “a couple of days,” and opted to not say where he was holidaying. At the post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre on Thursday, Communications Minister Stuart Young announced that the AG was abroad. Later a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said Al-Rawi will be out of the country from August 9 to 21.

It added, that Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds will act as AG for that period.