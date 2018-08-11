N Touch
Saturday 11 August 2018
Letters to the Editor

Facebook is not to blame

THE EDITOR: I am shocked that Facebook has been accused of facilitating the luring of migrants by people smugglers. Facebook can help a little but that is just a drop in the ocean.

Solutions should be found from home countries where the exodus of people originates. Blaming Facebook will never end the complex problems of mass migration and “lethal journeys.”

Let’s have a bigger picture on this issue and find permanent solutions.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE via e-mail

