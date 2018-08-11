Broadcast icon June Gonzales dies at 91

June Gonsalves (circa 1997)

The media has lost one of its icons, June Gonzales.

Gonsalves, the renowned former announcer and the first female programme director at Radio Trinidad and in the world Redifussion network, died at her home in Anderson Terrace, Maraval, on Friday evening. She was 91.

Gonzales, the widow of the late distinguished goalkeeper Joey Gonzales, had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Former colleague Jones P Madeira remembered Gonzales as "the consummate broadcaster", both on radio and television.

Gonzales joined Radio Trinidad in August 1956 and hosted the woman's programme, Listen Ladies. She was immortalised in the song June Gunpowder by calypsonian Lord Inventor who made fun of the recipes she shared on this programme.

She was also the voice of "Mrs Frico" on the promotional programme Frico For Me in the late 1950s.

She became the programme director of Radio Trinidad in 1964 and resigned the position in April 1970, one week before the declaration of the state of emergency at the height of the Black Power demonstrations.

After leaving broadcasting, Gonzales who voiced the Catholic Forum of the Air, on radio, served as secretary to the late Archbishop Anthony Pantin until his death in 2000.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.