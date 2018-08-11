90 days’ jail for driving without DP

VISHWANATH SINGH, 28, was sent to jail on Thursday for 90 days by a magistrate for driving while disqualified.

He was disqualified in January 2017 for driving without a permit and insurance.

Singh of Gasparillo appeared before San Fernando magistrate Alicia Chankar charged with failing a breath test, driving with a driver’s permit and no insurance, failing to produce a DP and failing to produce insurance. He pleaded guilty. The prosecutor, Cleyon Seedan, told Chankar that PC Ramkissoon of the Barrackpore Police Station stopped Singh on July 10, along SS Erin Road, Debe, at about 12.30 am. A breathalyer test revealed the alcohol level in his breath was 122 micrograms per 100 mililiters of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The court heard that when Ramkissoon asked Singh for his DP, he said, “Officer, ah doh have none.” Chankar heard from Seedan that in 2017, Singh was disqualified for three years by a magistrate for driving without a permit. She sentenced him to 90 days’ hard labour, having regard to the fact he still did not have a driver’s permit, but drove while disqualified.

He was fined $8,000 for driving under the influence; $500 for failing to produce a DP; and $1,000 for failing to produce an insurance certificate.