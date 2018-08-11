4 in court for Master Q robbery

FOUR men, two from Morvant and the others from Petit Bourg and Tunupuna, appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with robbing a Chinese businessplace in South Trinidad on Monday.

Charles Moore, 36; Nigel Baptiste, 30; Shomaree Cox, 30; and Mark Warner, 30, appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar. The charges were that at Master Q Restaurant & Bar in SS Erin Road, Debe while armed the four robbed Indira Lookoor of a cell phone and $755. They also robbed Kevin Battoo of a phone and $1,540 which Jenelle Wong was relieved of $5,500.Chankar also read charges to them that they were in possession of a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition. Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said a search had to be conducted to determine the accused men’s respective criminal records, if any.

In the circumstances, bail was refused and the magistrate remanded Moore, Baptiste, Cox and Warner into custody to return to court next Monday.