Young: Gov't concerned over alleged Maduro assassination attempt

Stuart Young, new Minister of National Security

National Security Minister Stuart Young says the government has expressed some concern over an assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last Saturday, but TT maintains good diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Speaking at Thursday's post-Cabinet press briefing, Young said discussions were held with certain Venezuelan diplomats to express relief and good wishes overMaduro's safety after the attack but said they were not interested in meddling in that country's affairs.

He also said the unrest would not affect trade agreements with TT. Referring to the Venezuelan Dragon cross-border oil field, Young expressed optimism that negotiations have gone well and was awaiting final confirmation with officials to announce the beginning of trade.

"We've seen allegations of an assassination attempt, we've seen the videos and so on," he said. "Obviously this is something that concerns us – an attempt on the life of any leader of any country in the world, in particular Venezuela as our neighbour.

"As we have said previously...we continue to have good relations with Venezuela, we continue not to interfere in the internal operations of the country, But we do have concerns, (with) them being so close."