Union, Petrotrin deny strike rumours

STATE-OWNED oil company Petrotrin said a message circulating on social media that the company is on strike is not true.

The message which started circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook, from Tuesday evening, stated that Petrotrin is on strike and workers are blocking gas tankers, from leaving the Petrotrin compound.

The messenger advised drivers to fill their gas tanks soon as possible. Petrotrin said the message has no truth and may be meant to panic the public. Officials said they did not know from where the mischief originated or why. Petrotrin speculated it could have been misconstrued after a meeting of the representing Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) meeting with workers outside the Pointe-a-Pierre compound on Monday evening.

At the meeting, OWTU’s president Ancel Roget told a large gathering of oil workers that their jobs were on the line. He told them they will be heading to the Prime Minister’s official residence at La Fantasie, St Ann’s on August 26, “to pray and parang.”

The union as part of the Joint Trade Union Movement, is also gearing up for a day of rest and reflection on September 7, the third anniversary of the People’s National Movement victory at the polls, to demonstrate its disappoint ment with the present administration.

Education and research officer Ozzi Warwick said the turnout on Tuesday was large and agreed this could have caused a misunderstanding of what was going on with the oil workers.

However, he confirmed, “workers are not on strike. The union has not served any strike notice to Petrotrin. The union is not aware of any worker blocking any tanker from leaving the compound. This is not true.”