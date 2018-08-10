Top cop apologises to Khamal

Outgoing acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams apologised to CNC3 news anchor Khamal Georges after his Kia Sportage car was stolen twice. He said the matter has gotten the attention of the Police Service executive and is now the subject of an "internal disciplinary process."

Williams made the apology in a media release issued by the Police Service this afternoon, and described the incident as one of re-victimisation.

According to the release, the second theft took place at around 6.47 pm at the Besson Street police station. It was later found with false number plates at Roget Place, St Barbs, Belmont by Port of Spain Division Task Force officers.

The release confirmed a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft.

Georges reported the car stolen after he was robbed at gunpoint outside his St James home yesterday morning. The car was recovered by the police hours later at Bath Street, East Port of Spain. However, the second theft took place just outside the Besson Street Police Station, where officers gave up the vehicle.