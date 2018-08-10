CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Photo courtesy CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs are playing in the second match of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Queen's Park Oval.

The match begins at 8 pm.

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Jevon Searles, Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Starting XI: Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Andre McCarthy, Ross Taylor, Andre Russell, Kennar Lewis, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Krishmar Santokie, Kemar Roach, Rovman Powell.

The Queen's Park Oval is ready for CPL.

Hey, I'm at the Oval for the Trinbago Knight Riders' second CPL game vs the Jamaica Tallawahs. Groundsmen are putting final touches on the pitch. Gates opened a few minutes ago so fans are now finding their seats. Follow @Newsday_TT for a live blog of the match. pic.twitter.com/r6EEERW6dC — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) August 10, 2018