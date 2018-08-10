N Touch
Saturday 11 August 2018
CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs are playing in the second match of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Queen's Park Oval.

The match begins at 8 pm. 

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum,  Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Jevon Searles, Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Starting XI: Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Andre McCarthy, Ross Taylor, Andre Russell, Kennar Lewis, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Krishmar Santokie, Kemar Roach, Rovman Powell.

The  Queen's Park Oval  is ready for CPL.

 

News