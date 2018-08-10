Tallawahs coach wants to pressure Knight Riders

Jamaica Tallawahs captain Andre Russell addresses the media during a press conference yesterday ahead of today's Caribbean Premier League match against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

JAMAICA Tallawahs coach Mark O’Donnell is eager to see his team get off to a winning start against the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) tonight, but says more importantly peaking at the right time is crucial in the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

TKR will be aiming for a second win tonight from 8 pm at the Queen’s Park Oval against the Tallawahs, after crushing the St Lucia Stars by 100 runs on Wednesday at the same venue.

In a press conference at the Hyatt Regency yesterday, O’Donnell said, “I think that in T20 cricket you want to start well, you want to get on a good roll...starting well is important, but it is about your timing and how well you build going into playoffs.”

O’Donnell knows how strong TKR are saying, “They are a good side, they have got very good experienced T20 cricketers and it is a case of the side that adapts the quickest and the best and puts the other side under pressure is going to be in a good position.”

Tallawahs captain Andre Russell is counting a positive start to the tournament. Russell said, “It is always important to start well whether you’re bowling the first ball in a over or you’re batting. It is always important to start well in whatever you do, so I think a win will definitely give us the confidence going back home. Just like how they are confident winning the first game convincingly, I think we have to make sure we do what it takes and try to gel as quickly as possible as a unit.”

Imran Jan, assistant coach of TKR, said his team is not thinking about the huge opening win. Jan said, “It is a new day, it is going to be a new match as coach (O’Donnell) rightly said. Momentum is key, we have got these three home games and it will be important for us to try to win all three, but as I said, the key to this is not getting complacent. Yes we did win comfortably, but as coach eluded to, we have a lot of experience within our squad with international renowned T20 players, so I don’t see us resting on our laurels. We have match winners in our team and in a T20 game, in any given day or night, only one or two individuals will win you a match.”