Sink-hole repaired, road reopened

The southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Freeport, where a sink-hole opened yesterday, was repaired overnight.

When the sink-hole was first spotted near the Unicomer (Courts) access road at about 3 pm yesterday, police cordoned off the affected area and redirected traffic. It caused a traffic pile up on both sides of the highway. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan later said the cause of the sink-hole was because of a failed cylinder.

According to a post from the Ministry’s Facebook page, the road was re-opened at approximately 4 am today. Vehicular traffic flowed as normal when Newsday visited the area.

Shortly before 5 pm yesterday the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management issued a public advisory about the sink-hole. It called on commuters to seek alternative routes where possible and expect traffic delays.