Santa Rosa extend Super League lead

Kishun Seecharan scored a double on Wednesday to help FC Santa Rosa beat Metal X Erin FC 4-1 in the TT Super League.

FC SANTA Rosa went clear at the top of the TT Super League on Wednesday after recording a 4-1 victory over Metal X Erin FC at the Arima Velodrome.

Akeem Garcia scored the only goal in the first half, before Santa Rosa’s leading scorer and the league’s third top scorer, Kheelon Mitchell, doubled up in the 50th minute.

Akinola Williams pulled one goal back for Metal X Erin FC in the 70th minute, before national Under-23 midfielder Kishun Seecharan rounded off the scoring with a brace in the last 15 minutes. Santa Rosa now have six straight wins and have scored 22 goals in those matches. They entered Match Day 11 on top the standings with a superior goal difference over second-placed Cunupia FC.

It was the only fixture on the day. Match Day 11 continues tomorrow and concludes on Sunday.

Defending league champions Guaya United will meet Club Sando in the feature match, at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road, St James, from 6 pm.

On Sunday, Cunupia will be seeking to join Santa Rosa at the top on points and make up the goal difference when they take on a second-from-bottom Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, at St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings, at 4 pm.

Saturday’s fixtures:

Club Sando v Guaya United, Dibe Rec Ground, St James, 6 pm

Matura Reunited v Police FC, Valencia Secondary, 4 pm

UTT v Bethel United FC, UTT, O’Meara, 7 pm

Prison Service v San Fernando Giants, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm