OWTU playingdolly house

THE EDITOR: The Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) is now looking like a man with a cancer diagnosis who refuses to listen to the surgeon who says, boy you need an operation. Prayers alone cannot save a man who refuses to acknowledge the importance of medication and surgery.

Bringing relatives and friends to kneel and pray in Port of Spain will change nothing. Will urgent surgery save you?

The citizenry needs to understand where the OWTU is going with this attempt at putting the whole country on a guilt trip.

Why the proposed drama to pray outside the Prime Minister’s residence on August 26? Is what the OWTU is demanding going to work for everybody? Can we afford to play dolly house with Petrotrin just because the OWTU can only see their side of the financial coin?

What happens if they come all the way to Port of Spain to kneel and pray and the Prime Minister does not even answer the doorbell?

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin