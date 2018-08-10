Mariano mum on PNM elections

FORMER trade and industry minister Mariano Browne was non-committal yesterday about whether he will contest any post in the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) internal elections on September 16.

Newsday asked Browne if he would be contesting any post, including that of PNM political leader.

“No comment,” Browne replied.

Last month, party vice-chairman Colm Imbert said, “I am not aware that anybody has expressed an interest in any positions, except, of course, we would expect our political leader to contest the leadership of the party. That goes without saying.” Energy Minister Franklin Khan has announced he will stand for re-election as chairman.

Khan stood for re-election as chairman as part of Dr Rowley’s slate in the party’s internal elections on May 18, 2014. He was first elected on March 21, 2011, after the PNM lost the May 24, 2010 general election to the People’s Partnership coalition. General secretary Daniel Dookie said he will make his decision during the period for nominations. That period is next week. Former energy minister Conrad Enill, now Eastern Credit Union Group CEO, said he is not contesting any post.