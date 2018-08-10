Man sentenced for 2006 rape of girl 14

Peter Andrew Davis was yesterday sentenced to 11 years’ and seven months hard labour for a 2006 rape.

Port of Spain judge Gillian Lucky said she was concerned that young boys and girls were seen as preys, and sent a message to rapists that they will feel the full brunt of the law for their acts.

Davis, 36, was convicted of rape by a jury on May 8.

“This court cannot turn a blind eye to the prevalence and seriousness of this type of offence,” Lucky said.

The State was represented by prosecutor Gisele Heller-Ferguson.