Jearlean John crashes into lightpole

Former HDC managing director Jearlean John escaped serious injuryon Thursday when she crashed into a utility pole while on her way to work at Point Galeota.

Around 7 am on Thursday John was driving her Kia SUV south along the Mayaro Guayaguayare Road when she tried to overtake a maxi taxi which had no indicator. The maxi taxi driver swerved in front of her and they collided.

John’s van then crashed into a light pole. Her airbag saved her from serious injury.