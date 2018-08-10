Homeless man gets two years for breaking into Tobago businesses

Roger Charles

A 25-year-old homeless man was sentenced to two years’ hard labour by Scarborough magistrate Brian Debideen on Thursday.

Roger Charles pleaded guilty to breaking into three establishments in Scarborough between July 23 to August 2.

He was charged with office breaking and larceny, office breaking with intent and shop breaking with intent.

Charles broke into the TATECO Credit Union Cooperative Society, at the TATECO Building, Wilson Road, on July 23, by entering through the ceiling. He ransacked the premises and stole one white Oster blender, six Yoplait yogurts and two packs of whole wheat Crix.

On the same day, he broke into CCN TV6, also located in the TATECO Building.

The third establishment he broke into was a supermarket at Castries Street.

Charles was arrested on August 7, and later charged by PCs Sekou Moses and Dominic O’Neil, both of the Scarborough Criminal Investigations Department.