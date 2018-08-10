He died being helpful Relatives of man shot in D’Abadie:

VALDEEN SHEARS

Timmy Trevor “Hype” Ramgopaul’s helpful nature may have led to his death, a relative said yesterday.

Ramgopaul, 26, was one of four people who was shot at on Wednesday night while driving at Boys Lane, D’Abadie.

Speaking from the family’s 7th Street, Oropune Gardens, Piarco, home, the relative said the police contacted the family shortly afterwards.

Yesterday Ramgopaul’s mother, Ghandai Chan, 46, said her son left their home at 2 pm to ply his PH taxi on “a hired job.” She spoke to Newsday by phone from the Forensics Science Centre, St James.

Chan added that her son took his lunch with him, as he told her the job might require him to wait for his passengers. She could not say if that job was the one which led to her son’s death.

The mother of five confirmed, however, that police told her one of Ramgopaul’s friends received a phone call which led them to divert from their planned Port of Spain trip. They were accompanied by two women, one of whom was a teenager.

The call, she said, reportedly came from a former girlfriend of the male passenger, Ramgopaul’s long-time friend, asking him to visit her near where the shooting took place.

She added that CCTV footage showed her son driving into the street, near where the shooting happened.

Chan also said while her son had no known quarrels with anyone recently, he did have a disagreement with the owner of a car he had driven for hire for over a year.

However, she said she did not believe the shooting was related, but that her son was “simply helping a friend and in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Ramgopaul’s uncle Mervyn Charles said, “He was a good fella, helpful to everybody. Hardworking, always working towards paying for whatever car he was driving at the time. He loved his son and lived for his family.”