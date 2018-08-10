Belmont man held in robbery of journalist

Port of Spain CID officers yesterday held a 38-year-old unemployed man from Belmont in connection with the armed robbery of CNC3 anchor Khamal Georges.

Shortly after 9 am yesterday, head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad, along with ASP Anderson Parriman, Insp Mark Maraj, Sgt Daniel and others, went to Leon Hill, Belmont, close to where the man lives, and detained him. He was taken to the Port of Spain CID and put in a cell.

Police said yesterday the man will be put on an identification parade today, but they also have other information which could lead to charges being laid against him.

Police believe that with this arrest they may be able to solve a number of armed robberies between Carenage and Arima.