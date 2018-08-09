Warao may take govt to Inter-American Court

As the United Nations commemorates International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples today, August 9, members of the Warao Nation have accused government of sidelining them in favour of other indigenous peoples.

At a media conference on the San Fernando Hill yesterday, grand chief of the Warao elders traditional council Rabina Shar said they may have no choice but to go to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for redress.

“The Parliament of this country have to put in the Constitution provisions to protect the rights of indigenous peoples.

"Right now, they are treating us like nobody and we may have no option but to go to the court.”